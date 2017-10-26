CLOSE
Serena Williams Shows Off New Pic Of Daughter Alexis

Hi, Alexis!

'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Serena Williams just can’t get enough of her baby girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. — and neither can we.

On Thursday, the Tennis champ shared another adorable photo of her little bundle of joy and is it just us, or is Alexis getting bigger by the second?

After giving birth to her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian on September 1, Serena hasn’t sharing gorgeous photos of her baby girl ever since. And we love her for it.

Keep clicking if you missed any pics of the one-month old beauty.

