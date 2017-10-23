CLOSE
Kim Porter To Lupita Nyong’o: ‘At Least Weinstein Didn’t Discriminate’

Kim Porter has a different take on Lupita Nyong’o’s claims of being sexually harassed by disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein: at least he didn’t discriminate against Black women.

Lupita recently added her name to the long list of women accusing Weinstein of sexual misconduct … claiming he tried undressing in front of her in a bedroom.

TMZ caught up with Kim and her friends at Catch in WeHo (West Hollywood) when they asked her about Lupita’s story.

You can watch Kim’s reaction in the video above — some are calling her comments “cringe-worthy,” even though she’s horrified by the allegations, saying: “it’s all bad.”

Nyong’o says she met Weinstein in 2011 at an awards ceremony in Berlin and several months later, she was invited by Weinstein to join him at his family home in Connecticut for a screening of a film.

In an op-ed for the New York Times, the Oscar-winning actress wrote:

We got to his home after lunch and I met his domestic staff and his young children. He took me on a brief tour of the house before he rounded us all up in the screening room to watch the film. He had just produced a similar film of his own, but everyone was raving about this rival version.

I settled in for the film, but about 15 minutes in, Harvey came for me, saying he wanted to show me something. I protested that I wanted to finish the film first, but he insisted I go with him, laying down the law as though I too was one of his children. I did not want another back-and-forth in front of his kids, so I complied and left the room with him. I explained that I really wanted to see the film. He said we’d go back shortly.

Harvey led me into a bedroom — his bedroom — and announced that he wanted to give me a massage. I thought he was joking at first. He was not. For the first time since I met him, I felt unsafe. I panicked a little and thought quickly to offer to give him one instead: It would allow me to be in control physically, to know exactly where his hands were at all times.

  2. Passing Through on said:

    Most predators don’t discriminate it’s about opportunity not race. Lupita was just another number. He doesn’t see these women as human or having feelings they’re just sex objects for the purpose of serving his sickness.

