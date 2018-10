10/19/17- The internet is going crazy over Melania Trump and Huggy is suspicious. He thinks she may have a doppelganger because she looked like she was standing too close to Trump!

Fake Melania Trump leaving the press conference after securing the bag pic.twitter.com/SYsYUnH2Cn — Spooky X (@XLNB) October 18, 2017

🚨BREAKING🚨 Fake Melania Trump revealed to be elusive criminal mastermind Carmen Sandiego: pic.twitter.com/NRdmUzdHla — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) October 18, 2017

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!