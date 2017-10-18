‘Queen Sugar’ Recap Season 2, Episode 12: “Brown Sugar”

“Live In the All Along” ep. 12 in Season 2 if you’re keeping up, starts on a high note. Now that Lorna (Sharon Lawrence) has told the story of her relationship with Charley’s (Dawn Lyen Gardner)‘s father and somewhat resolved with Aunt Vi, (Tina Lifford) and Nova (Rutina Wesley) she’s back on her round the world adventures.

In the midst of planning her Brown Sugar Festival, Charley is with Remy (Dondre Whitfield) saying goodbye to Lorna on the phone when Landry (David Jensen) shows up to the field they have secured for the Brown Sugar Festival. Ooops, the field is no longer available due to a scheduling mixup. Sure. While Charley scrambles to find a new venue,

Nova is heading to her TV appearance with Doc Dubois (Alimi Ballard)She’s looking forward to exposing the problems of the 9th Ward to the world. But Dubois is worried that the show they’re on isn’t trending, so he ups the ante on the air by coming at Nova’s neck on live television.

Nova is stunned, but Doc says that they achieved the purpose of getting people interested. Nova’s not feeling it. She leaves Atlanta and Doc is not welcome to join her in Louisiana.

Darla (Bianca Lawson) has heard from her mother and Aunt Vi is happy for her. She’s going to see Darla at some point, though they are draaaaaaaging out when we get to meet her parents which by now you should know will be played by Roger Guenveur Smith and Michael Michele. As long as we’ve waited, this overdue reunion should be good.

Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) gets a rude awakening when he finds out that the farm will only break even the first harvest. Prosper Denton (Henry G. Sanders) says that’s a good thing because it took him seven years to see a profit. But Ralph Angel wants to give Darla more than the justice of the peace wedding they are currently planning. Not so fast, son. Looks like if they want to get married before the license runs out, they’ll have to keep it simple.

Remy is still in the wings, waiting for Charley to ever give him some. They’re getting hot and heavy at her crib, but here comes Micah (Nicholas Ashe) and Davis (Timon Kyle Durrett). What Charley doesn’t know is that Davis has a career-threatening injury that requires surgery.

