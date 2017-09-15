Tito Jackson’s Wife’s Murder Subject Of 20/20 Doc

The Jackson family has certainly had its share of family drama. There’s Janet’s divorce (s) that time that Michael Jackson was married to Priscilla Presley and the fact that Jermaine and Randy have a baby mama in common.
But one of the Jackson family tragedies that has been forgotten is the murder of Tito’s ex-wife, Delores “Dee Dee” Jackson mother of their three sons, Tarryl, TJ and Taj. That story is the subject of a 20/20 episode that airs tonight, Friday, September 15 at 10 p.m. on ABC.
TJ, Taj and Taryll Jackson remember vividly the moment their mother, Delores “Dee Dee” Jackson, died in August 1994.
The sons of Tito Jackson, 63, told ABC News’ 20/20 Thursday that their mother died before they could reach the hospital.
“I just had a sixth sense in my head, as if I knew already it was terrible and I knew already that my mother wasn’t with us,” TJ said. “It was just a nightmare. It’s like a kid’s worst memory.”
Dee Dee, 39, was found in the pool of her boyfriend Don Bohana in his Ladera Heights, California, home.
He’s spent 19 years in a California prison.
Michael Jackson’s brother told 20/20 his ex-wife’s death was the “coldest day of our lives.”
“[His sons] said, ‘Mom is dead,’” Tito said. “It was just a sad moment, you know. It was just horrifying.”
Tito and Dee Dee were students at Fairfax High School in Los Angeles where they met. They married after they graduated in 1972, but divorced in 1993.
After her untimely death, the Jacksons immediately questioned how she died, saying she was terrified of water.
“My first question was, ‘Drown?’ What was she doing in the water?” Tito said. “You know, ’cause Dee Dee and I, neither of us swam.”
Taj agreed, adding, “That didn’t line up with anything that we believed in knowing our mom and knowing how much she feared the pool.”
Tito revealed he remembered “bruises and the damage” on her body made him suspect there had been a fight, saying, “It points to a murder to me, in the first degree.”
PHOTO: ABC Screenshot
12 thoughts on “Tito Jackson’s Wife’s Murder Subject Of 20/20 Doc”
Tonya, REALLY!?!?!?! Priscilla Pressley??? He was married to Lisa Marie Pressley. Priscilla and Elvis’ daughter. Damnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn! Who doesn’t know THAT!
And yeah, they need to edit these articles. Michael married to Priscilla Presley, really?? It was her daughter Lisa Marie and everyone knows that and for them not to edit that is just stupid on their part.
Up until last night, I always pictured her being pushed into a pool with her clothes on and her bf knowing she couldn’t swim. I didnf know she had been drinking with him and had her swimsuit on and everything. I kind of looked at it a bit differently last night after seeing the 20/20 story. She seemed to have been really lit (intoxicated) and if she weren’t intoxicated she may have still been living. Still sad either way. R.I.P Delores “Dee Dee” Jackson
Tonya P needs to reread her article,no fact check. Not worth reading when the facts are incorrect. BAW get it together!!!!!
Her inaccuracy leads the importance of rehashing this story. Smh
Sounds like some rookie writer, to say Michael was married to Priscilla instead of Lisa Marie.
Even a ROOKIE should know better.
Absolutely, writers needs to stop being lazy and check and double check not a good image for BAW
Damn, the incompetence is embarrassing.
Michael was not married to Priscilla Presley. anyway, this was a sad time for the Jacksons.
You’re right, he wasn’t. Didn’t Priscilla play a role on Dallas?
He married Priscilla’s daughter Lisa Marie. Writer needs to fact check.