CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Suge Knight’s Girlfriend & Business Partner Indicted For Selling Hit-And-Run-Video To TMZ

Leave a comment

Suge Knight’s girlfriend and his business partner have been indicted for alleging selling a video of a hit-and-run fatality to TMZ for $55,000, reports Variety.

His girlfriend, Toilin Kelly, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to counts of conspiracy to obstruct justice, conspiracy to violate a court order, and conspiracy to commit grand theft. Suge’s business partner, Mark Blankenship, is awaiting arraignment on the same charges.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Kelly and Blankenship spent nearly a month hammering out a deal with TMZ for the sale of the surveillance footage, which shows Knight running over two men in the parking lot of Tam’s Burgers in Compton, Calif. One of the men, Terry Carter, died of his injuries. Suge is currently in jail and awaiting trial for murder in connection with the incident.

Prosecutors say the video was subject to a protective order forbidding its release because it was evidence in the murder case. A grand jury indicted the pair on July 28, and the indictment was unsealed on Wednesday upon Kelly’s not guilty plea.

If convicted, the defendants face up to three years in prison.

Prosecutors have previously released summaries of text messages and phone calls detailing efforts to sell the video to TMZ. They have also accused Blankenship and Kelly of participating in a plan to pay witnesses to testify on Knight’s behalf, a charge that has been denied.

(Photo Credit: Associated Press)

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Celebrity Jailbirds

36 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Jailbirds

Continue reading Suge Knight’s Girlfriend & Business Partner Indicted For Selling Hit-And-Run-Video To TMZ

Celebrity Jailbirds

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

buy , girlfriend , hit and run , Suge Knight , TMZ , Video

4 thoughts on “Suge Knight’s Girlfriend & Business Partner Indicted For Selling Hit-And-Run-Video To TMZ

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close