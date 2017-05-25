‘MasterChef Junior’ Winner Jasmine Stewart Is Not Your Average Tween

| 05.25.17
What is your 12-year-old doing? Georgia native Jasmine Stewart is twelve and she just won MasterChef Junior!

The cooking sensation and her mom Deborah called into The Tom Joyner Morning Show to talk about the big win, their plans for the 100k prize winning and her future in the culinary word.

Check out the interview below.

  1. Ms. Cocoa on said:

    I was rooting for you the whole season, when you left I felt sad but so elated when you came back stronger and won it all Really proud of you!!!! #BlackGirlMagic

