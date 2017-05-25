What is your 12-year-old doing? Georgia native Jasmine Stewart is twelve and she just won MasterChef Junior!
The cooking sensation and her mom Deborah called into The Tom Joyner Morning Show to talk about the big win, their plans for the 100k prize winning and her future in the culinary word.
Check out the interview below.
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram
11 thoughts on “‘MasterChef Junior’ Winner Jasmine Stewart Is Not Your Average Tween”
I was rooting for you the whole season, when you left I felt sad but so elated when you came back stronger and won it all Really proud of you!!!! #BlackGirlMagic
Thank you TJMS!
Congratulations jazz, job well done.
i am so proud i cheered you on all season and was so glad that you came back and won it all
You were my favorite to win from the beginning. Congratulations!
Commence your Home Business right now. Hang out with your Family and Earn. Start bringing $75/hr just over a computer. Very easy way to choose your Life Happy and Earning continuously. Begin here..
Visit this link+_+_+_+_goo.gl/Enr8rH
Baby Girl! You did that! Outstanding!
I love it!
Her smile says it all.
Yep!
You go, gurrrrrrl!