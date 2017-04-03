Jill Scott Announces Summer Tour

Jill Scott will be spending a portion of her summer hitting the road on a new tour, and it all kicks off June 23 in Hampton, Virginia.

Scott is embarking on a 25-city trek that will stop at Brooklyn, New York’s King’s Theater, New Orleans’ Essence Festival, Newark’s Prudential Theater and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, just to name a few.

The award-winning singer-songwriter-poet-actress will perform hits from her catalog and tracks from her chart topping “Woman” album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, marking the R&B singer’s third No. 1 studio album.

In a statement, Scott described the sound of Woman as “classic Philly soul meets Country rhythm served with captivating storytelling.”

23-Jun Hampton, VA The Hampton Coliseum

24-Jun Oxon, Hill, MD MGM National Harbor

27-Jun Baltimore, MD Modell Performing Arts Center

01-Jul New Orleans, LA Essence Festival

06-Jul Kansas City, MO Midland Theatre

08-Jul St. Louis, MO Fox Theatre

09-Jul Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

12-Jul Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre

13-Jul Manshantucket, CT Foxwood Casino

15-Jul Newark, NJ Prudential Center

16-Jul Atlantic City, NJ Borgota Resort & Spa Casino

20-Jul Bethlehem, PA Sands Bethlehem Event Center

12-Aug Oakland, CA Fox Theatre

15-Aug San Diego, CA Copley Symphony Hall

16-Aug Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

18-Aug Temecula, CA Perchanga Theatre Resort & Casino

