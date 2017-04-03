Jill Scott Announces Summer Tour

Jill Scott will be spending a portion of her summer hitting the road on a new tour, and it all kicks off June 23 in Hampton, Virginia.
Scott is embarking on a 25-city trek that will stop at Brooklyn, New York’s King’s Theater, New Orleans’ Essence Festival, Newark’s Prudential Theater and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, just to name a few.
The award-winning singer-songwriter-poet-actress will perform hits from her catalog and tracks from her chart topping “Woman” album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, marking the R&B singer’s third No. 1 studio album.
In a statement, Scott described the sound of Woman as “classic Philly soul meets Country rhythm served with captivating storytelling.”
See the list of dates below, and buy tickets here.
23-Jun Hampton, VA The Hampton Coliseum
24-Jun Oxon, Hill, MD MGM National Harbor
27-Jun Baltimore, MD Modell Performing Arts Center
01-Jul New Orleans, LA Essence Festival
06-Jul Kansas City, MO Midland Theatre
08-Jul St. Louis, MO Fox Theatre
09-Jul Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
12-Jul Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre
13-Jul Manshantucket, CT Foxwood Casino
15-Jul Newark, NJ Prudential Center
16-Jul Atlantic City, NJ Borgota Resort & Spa Casino
20-Jul Bethlehem, PA Sands Bethlehem Event Center
12-Aug Oakland, CA Fox Theatre
15-Aug San Diego, CA Copley Symphony Hall
16-Aug Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
18-Aug Temecula, CA Perchanga Theatre Resort & Casino
