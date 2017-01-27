CLOSE
Chicago Police Superintendent Becomes Ill At News Conference

FILE - In this March 28, 2016 file photo, Eddie Johnson speaks to the media after Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced that he was appointing him the interim superintendent of the Chicago Police Department at CPD Headquarters in Chicago. On Tuesday, April 12, 2016, a Chicago City Council panel is expected to consider whether Emanuel should be allowed to appoint Johnson, a longtime member of the police department, as its next chief rather than choose from among three recommended finalists. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson became ill and wavered on his feet during a news conference Friday morning.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel was speaking at a podium with Johnson standing beside him when the mayor stopped suddenly and turned to the police superintendent saying, “Are you OK?” People then surrounded Johnson, who appeared dazed as he walked toward a chair.

Several people shouted: “Call 911.”

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter that Johnson “felt light-headed” and didn’t lose consciousness. Guglielmi says Johnson was coherent and will go to a hospital to be examined.

Johnson and the mayor were announcing technological advances for police as the city deals with increases in homicides and shootings in recent years.

(Photo Source: AP)

6 thoughts on “Chicago Police Superintendent Becomes Ill At News Conference

  4. leadjustone on said:

    I can only imagine how stressful his job is. I think they have had 37 homicides so far this year. Unbelievable! Anyway, hope he feels better soon.

  5. James R. on said:

    Stress and age is the number one killer along with heart troubles, It were estimate that Law Enforcement Officers die within (5) five years of retirement, if not you will be bothered with knee and back injuries the rest of your life, because of the poundage your wear around your waist, you knee will go for to many bends taken in and out of the patrol cars for (20) to (30) years.

