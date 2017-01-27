CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson became ill and wavered on his feet during a news conference Friday morning.
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel was speaking at a podium with Johnson standing beside him when the mayor stopped suddenly and turned to the police superintendent saying, “Are you OK?” People then surrounded Johnson, who appeared dazed as he walked toward a chair.
Several people shouted: “Call 911.”
Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter that Johnson “felt light-headed” and didn’t lose consciousness. Guglielmi says Johnson was coherent and will go to a hospital to be examined.
Johnson and the mayor were announcing technological advances for police as the city deals with increases in homicides and shootings in recent years.
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.
(Photo Source: AP)
6 thoughts on “Chicago Police Superintendent Becomes Ill At News Conference”
I’m sure BLM will reach out with best wishes for a speedy recovery
Stress can mess you UP.
Wonder if his blood sugar went low?
I can only imagine how stressful his job is. I think they have had 37 homicides so far this year. Unbelievable! Anyway, hope he feels better soon.
Stress and age is the number one killer along with heart troubles, It were estimate that Law Enforcement Officers die within (5) five years of retirement, if not you will be bothered with knee and back injuries the rest of your life, because of the poundage your wear around your waist, you knee will go for to many bends taken in and out of the patrol cars for (20) to (30) years.
Can’t blame him.