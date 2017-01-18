Abducted Teen Says She’ll Always Love Mother Who Raised Her

The story of Alexis Manigo, born Kamiyah Mobley, has riveted the nation almost as much as the upcoming Trump presidency. Manigo, 18, kidnapped from her parents in Florida as a newborn, was raised in South Carolina. While the mother who raised her, Gloria Williams, is in jail, and the mother who birthed her, Shanara Mobley has yet to make a public statement. Mobley’s biological father, Craig Aiken, has expressed his gratitude that his daughter was found.

Today, Manigo told Good Morning America how she felt about the abduction and her mother’s imprisonment.

“She loved me for 18 years. She raised me for 18 years,” she said. “I will always love her.”

