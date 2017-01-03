CLOSE
NCAA
Say What? Clemson Defensive Lineman Grabs OSU Player’s Genitals

Even though Clemson defeated Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl, 31-0, most of the conversation surrounds Defensive Lineman Christian Wilkins, after he inappropriately grabbed  OSU’s Christian Samuels.

Wilkins has since apologized, telling ESPN, “I was being silly, and I apologize for that,” Wilkins said to Hale. “It’s stuff you do when you’re competing, and I know that’s not a good look. I apologize for that, and I shook hands with him after the game. There was no hard feelings.”

Yeah, well, that’s one way to look at it. As of now, there has been no fine announced.

(Photo Source: Twitter)

14 thoughts on “Say What? Clemson Defensive Lineman Grabs OSU Player’s Genitals

  4. Kay on said:

    And they wonder why some of us are skeptical of LGBT queens in the impact sports. That’s scene is straight from a porn video. And he can’t claim I “I was trying to grab the ball.” Yes, he was trying to get it, just not the football.

  5. Monica Mahan on said:

    Can someone please review the footage from the game?? I could swear I saw the same player hump a teammate while celebrating the win. It aired on wsyx/abc 6 out of Columbus Ohio…

