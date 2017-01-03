Even though Clemson defeated Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl, 31-0, most of the conversation surrounds Defensive Lineman Christian Wilkins, after he inappropriately grabbed OSU’s Christian Samuels.
Watch below.
Wilkins has since apologized, telling ESPN, “I was being silly, and I apologize for that,” Wilkins said to Hale. “It’s stuff you do when you’re competing, and I know that’s not a good look. I apologize for that, and I shook hands with him after the game. There was no hard feelings.”
Yeah, well, that’s one way to look at it. As of now, there has been no fine announced.
14 thoughts on “Say What? Clemson Defensive Lineman Grabs OSU Player’s Genitals”
He should be in jail… If ah straight man had did that to ah woman, he would be…
That was real faggotty. C’mon black man, lets cut that buuullsh!t out.
What the waaa?!!!!
And they wonder why some of us are skeptical of LGBT queens in the impact sports. That’s scene is straight from a porn video. And he can’t claim I “I was trying to grab the ball.” Yes, he was trying to get it, just not the football.
Can someone please review the footage from the game?? I could swear I saw the same player hump a teammate while celebrating the win. It aired on wsyx/abc 6 out of Columbus Ohio…
LMAO
It looks like he made a special effort to get to him — that’s too wild
OMG! Who does this?
A fag.
lol
He’s a fag.
I didn’t realize that competing gave one an overwhelming urge to grab another male’s “business,” but ooookay!
Naw, Clemson’s just had them by the Balls.. lol… Now SEC CHAMPS Alabama gon put a whooping on Clemson next week.
As a buckeye fan, That was ignorant and uncalled for He’s probably gay. Damn jerk.