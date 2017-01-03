Say What? Clemson Defensive Lineman Grabs OSU Player’s Genitals

Even though Clemson defeated Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl, 31-0, most of the conversation surrounds Defensive Lineman Christian Wilkins, after he inappropriately grabbed OSU’s Christian Samuels.

Watch below.

Wilkins has since apologized, telling ESPN, “I was being silly, and I apologize for that,” Wilkins said to Hale. “It’s stuff you do when you’re competing, and I know that’s not a good look. I apologize for that, and I shook hands with him after the game. There was no hard feelings.”

Yeah, well, that’s one way to look at it. As of now, there has been no fine announced.

(Photo Source: Twitter)