Lamar Odom Reportedly Filming Reality Show ‘About His Recovery’

For those who felt the constant presence of reality TV cameras may have contributed to the downward spiral of Lamar Odom, you might wanna sit down.

According to People magazine, the former NBA star and soon-to-be ex-husband of Khloé Kardashian has signed on to star in another reality series – this time with cameras documenting his attempt to stay away from drugs and alcohol for good.

“The show will be about his life, recovery — all about him,” the source says of the new series, which has yet to be filmed and eyes an airdate sometime in 2017.

Odom, 37, is said to have checked into rehab last week with plans to stay for 30 days. “It’s a substance abuse program, but he was not abusing drugs when he went in. He is clean. This is a precautionary measure,” an insider said of Odom’s decision.

“He wants to stay clear and focused. With the divorce from Khloé being finalized and the holidays coming up, he doesn’t want to slip up. He’s trying to take care of himself. He really wants to be better,” the insider added. “His friends and family encouraged him to go in and he agreed and made the decision.”

Looking to the year ahead, a source told People that the Odom is “being very adult and mature and just wants to be a great father and brother, sister, a better friend,” and added, “He needs to be in good shape physically and mentally.”

In addition to the reality show, a memoir about his recovery may also be in the works.

“He’s actually writing while he’s away, he’s doing a lot of writing in there. There’s a book offer on the table,” another insider told People. “But part of the deal was that he’s going to get in good shape. Everyone’s been so supportive.”

According to court documents obtained by People, Kardashian and Odom’s marriage will officially end Dec. 17 when it will be legally terminated and both parties will be restored to status of “single persons.”

(Photo Source: AP, PR Photos)