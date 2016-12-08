CLOSE
If You Missed It
Home > If You Missed It

Michael Blackson Has A Rather Interesting Way Men Can Save Money For The Holidays

Leave a comment

michaelblacksoncourtesy

 

Comedian Michael Blackson is hitting the stage at the Arlington Improv tonight through the weekend, but before, he talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about how men can save money for the holiday season.

“I started beefing with my girlfriend. I want to break up with her. I want to save some money. Hopefully everything goes through. This is a good day to start an argument and save yourself a couple of a grand,” Blackson said.

Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo Source: Courtesy)

comedy , Michael Blackson

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Continue reading Michael Blackson Has A Rather Interesting Way Men Can Save Money For The Holidays

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

One thought on “Michael Blackson Has A Rather Interesting Way Men Can Save Money For The Holidays

  1. FallMornings on said:

    It don’t work no more and if you do try that don’t look for no puntang in the new year. At least, not from that one.

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close