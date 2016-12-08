Michael Blackson Has A Rather Interesting Way Men Can Save Money For The Holidays

Comedian Michael Blackson is hitting the stage at the Arlington Improv tonight through the weekend, but before, he talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about how men can save money for the holiday season.

“I started beefing with my girlfriend. I want to break up with her. I want to save some money. Hopefully everything goes through. This is a good day to start an argument and save yourself a couple of a grand,” Blackson said.

Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

(Photo Source: Courtesy)

