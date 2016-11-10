No More Love And Basketball – Former NBA Player Shelden Williams Seeks Divorce From WNBA Player Candace Parker

We’re used to hearing about wives of professional ballers divorcing their husbands, but this time around in divorce court, somebody’s flipped the script. Yes, we have a husband filing for divorce on his basketball player wife.

We’re referring to WNBA superstar Candace Parker who has been served with divorce papers from her husband, Shelden Williams, a former NBA player. Williams is looking for spousal support from the 2016 Finals MVP, reports TMZ.

According to documents, Williams was a former Duke star who was the #5 overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft. He played in the NBA for 6 seasons.

Williams and Parker were married back in 2008 — and have a 7-year-old daughter together.

Williams – according to the divorce documents – says they separated back in August and are living apart. Now, he wants to officially end their 7-year marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. He’s asking for joint custody of their kid.

We mentioned it earlier in the story, but it’s truly worth noting that Williams — who reportedly made more than $12 MILLION during his NBA career — is demanding spousal support from Parker. He also wants her to pay his attorney’s fees.

Parker reportedly makes in the low 6-figures with the L.A. Sparks — but it’s a different story overseas, where reports say she hauls in more than $1 million per year. She also has major endorsements, including a deal with Adidas.

