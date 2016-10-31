CLOSE
Kofi Siriboe Talks ‘Queen Sugar’, New Role As Jada Pinkett Smith’s Love Interest

In OWN’s new drama series Queen Sugar Kofi Siriboe portrays Ralph Angel Bordelon, a young man recently released from prison who is facing all the challenges that entails, while raising his 6-year-old son and getting to know his long-estranged siblings once again.

 

He talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about his start in Hollywood, mastering that infamous New Orleans accent and why his role in Kicks is so important to him.

“I’ve been doing this thing as a kid. I’m 22-year-old. We started with commercials and print work. It’s been progressive and the opportunities kept coming.”

On his role as Jada Pinkett Smith’s love interest in the upcoming ‘Girl Trip’:

“We got some cougar action. I love it. It’s a comedy…we filmed it in New Orleans. It was cool to get some funny out.”

