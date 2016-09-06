Ava Duvernay On ‘Queen Sugar’: ‘A Woman Directed Every Episode’

9/6/16- Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Ava Duvernay to talk about her new television show Queen Sugar, the story of three siblings who inherit their father’s Sugar Cane farm in New Orleans.

“Its like a 13 hour movie because you have thirteen episodes in thirteen weeks. It was fantastic. It was like exercising a new muscle. The show feels very cinematic and it feels more film like. You have to take your time with it. It’s like sitting down and having a conversation with a friend,” Duvernay said.

Queen Sugar premieres Tuesday, September 6th on OWN at 10m EST. Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

