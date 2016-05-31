Rihanna shut down NYC when she stopped in Soho, on Sunday, to have dinner with Naomi Campbell at Emilio’s Ballato, TMZ reports.

The “Anti” singer donned a flowing maxi dress as she stopped by Mac and other Soho stores to shop.

It didn’t take long for word to travel around the area that Ri Ri was close and the Rihanna Navy swarmed. Check out the insane video below:

Ri Ri and Naomi were spotted leaving the restaurant later that night. We can only imagine the conversations that took place when they got together.

Rihanna Meets Naomi Campbell For Dinner, Shuts Down NYC was originally published on hellobeautiful.com