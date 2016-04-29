TOP OF THE MORNING: The Masters Of Funk

4/29/16- Which member of the popular band The Barkays does J. Anthony Brown call Sisqo’s daddy? Find out and listen to the just how much funk was had at the concert.

#FantasticVoyage16 via Social Media 97 photos Launch gallery #FantasticVoyage16 via Social Media 1. Which side are you on? 1 of 97 2. Crooner Jon B. and Keisean of SoHum Wellness 2 of 97 3. Tom Joyner and Claudia Jordan enjoyed All Black Everything night 3 of 97 4. Too Short, Ronnie DeVoe, Glenn Lewis, Claudia Jordan, Ralph Tresvant and Rodney Perry 4 of 97 5. Warm it up, Kane! 5 of 97 6. Ronnie DeVoe rocks the night. 6 of 97 7. Some people know how to do White Night right. 7 of 97 8. Claudia Jordan and a FV guest pose it up. 8 of 97 9. Ralph Tresvant still got it! 9 of 97 10. Sybil's Breakfast of Champions -Watermelon, anyone? 10 of 97 11. This is what a grown folks turn up looks like. 11 of 97 12. Who's having fun on the TJMS - Rodney Perry and Claudia Jordan are! 12 of 97 13. DJ Quik performs 13 of 97 14. Greek Party on board. 14 of 97 15. Tom and Leon buddy up. 15 of 97 16. Scarface, his wife Erica and Dres From Black Sheep 16 of 97 17. Sherri Shepherd and Claudia Jordan 17 of 97 18. Claudia Jordan soaks in a little sun. 18 of 97 19. The AKA's pose for a group cruise pic. 19 of 97 20. Did you see Jay's Hat on the cruise? 20 of 97 21. Nothing more gorgeous than the view from the Fantastic Voyage. 21 of 97 22. New Edition rocks on All Black Night 22 of 97 23. The featured artist on the Fantastic Voyage created some beautiful Prince artwork. 23 of 97 24. These lovely ladies make the cruise EVERY year! 24 of 97 25. And here they are again with singer Tony Terry 25 of 97 26. Roland Martin takes a flick with Claudia Jordan. 26 of 97 27. Good Times' Ber'nadette Stanis and Roland are all smiles for the camera. 27 of 97 28. Damon Williams and his Juanita looking good. 28 of 97 29. Kym Whitley says she was "stalking" Diana Ross in this photo 29 of 97 30. Hi Claudia Jordan 30 of 97 31. A cruiser headed to White Night 31 of 97 32. The Five Heartbeats reunion 32 of 97 33. Jacque Reid snaps a photo of the beautiful view in Anguilla 33 of 97 34. Patti Labelle takes the stage 34 of 97 35. The Omegas representing on the boat 35 of 97 36. 112 after their performance 36 of 97 37. Tom during Mardi Gras night 37 of 97 38. Chris Paul and Huggy Lowdown as Milli Vanilli 38 of 97 39. Sherri Shepherd and Sybil Wilkes as Patti Labelle and Tina Turner 39 of 97 40. Jazmine Sullivan at the Bad Boys concert 40 of 97 41. Celebrity host Jawn Murray and Dr. Bobby Jones snap a selfie while in St. Maarteen 41 of 97 42. A cruiser takes a picture before heading to Denim and Diamonds night. 42 of 97 43. A cruiser sipping Coconut Water in St. Thomas 43 of 97 44. Damon Williams and his wife Juanita share a cute moment 44 of 97 45. Robert Townsend, Charlie Wilson and Leon 45 of 97 46. Comedian Rodney Perry and a fan 46 of 97 47. Big Red and a fan take a selfie 47 of 97 48. Leandria Johnson and her friend Rob 48 of 97 49. DJ Touchtone 49 of 97 50. Brian Courtney Wilson and Scarface 50 of 97 51. Jazmine Sulivan 51 of 97 52. Jacque Reid and celebrity hairstylist Derek J 52 of 97 53. Celebrity host Jawn Murray and Radio One Founder Cathy Hughes in St. Thomas 53 of 97 54. Claudia Jordan, her beau and Kym Whitley at the comedy show 54 of 97 55. Author Jay Barnett and comedian Tony Roberts 55 of 97 56. Tom and Brian Courtney Wilson 56 of 97 57. Author Jay Barnett and Big Red 57 of 97 58. Roland Martin, Jazmine Sullivan, Tamela Mann and Brian Courtney Wilson 58 of 97 59. 59 of 97 60. 60 of 97 61. 61 of 97 62. Jonathan McReynolds 62 of 97 63. 63 of 97 64. Claudia Jordan and a cruiser 64 of 97 65. Claudia Jordan and her beau snap a cute ussie. 65 of 97 66. Sybil Wilkes and Charlie Wilson chat after her book club. 66 of 97 67. Harold Green and his wife Charisma snap a photo 67 of 97 68. 68 of 97 69. Big Daddy Kane snaps a photo with cruisers. 69 of 97 70. Bishop Hezekiah Walker takes the stage. 70 of 97 71. Gospel star Brian Courtney Wilson poses with a fan 71 of 97 72. Roland Martin and his wife Jacquie at Sneaker Formal night 72 of 97 73. Diana Ross shut it down on the first day of the cruise 73 of 97 74. Jaheim surprised the cruisers with an appearance/performers. 74 of 97 75. Harold Melvin's Blue Notes 75 of 97 76. Bobby Jones and Charles Jenkins at the Dennys Gospel Explosion 76 of 97 77. Tamela Mann at the Dennys Gospel Explosion 77 of 97 78. Poet Harold Green during his workshop 78 of 97 79. Shirley Caesar 79 of 97 80. It was packed at the late night old school hip-hop party. 80 of 97 81. Le'Andria Johnson 81 of 97 82. Comedian Tony Roberts 82 of 97 83. 83 of 97 84. Jaheim 84 of 97 85. Stephen Hill and Leon 85 of 97 86. 86 of 97 87. Damon Williams snaps a flick with his wife and friends. 87 of 97 88. 88 of 97 89. 89 of 97 90. 90 of 97 91. Cruisers snap a photo with Bern Nadette Stanis, Stephen Hill and Dr. Bobby Jones 91 of 97 92. Sonia Jackson Myles 92 of 97 93. Hey, Tom! 93 of 97 94. 94 of 97 95. Mr. Cheeks and a cruiser 95 of 97 96. Patricia Moore repping St. Louis 96 of 97 97. Rapper Scarface and Tom Joyner 97 of 97 Skip ad Continue reading TOP OF THE MORNING: The Masters Of Funk #FantasticVoyage16 via Social Media