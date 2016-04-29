TOP OF THE MORNING: The Masters Of Funk

4/29/16- Which member of the popular band The Barkays does J. Anthony Brown call Sisqo’s daddy? Find out and listen to the just how much funk was had at the concert.
#FantasticVoyage16 via Social Media
1. Which side are you on?
2. Crooner Jon B. and Keisean of SoHum Wellness
3. Tom Joyner and Claudia Jordan enjoyed All Black Everything night
4. Too Short, Ronnie DeVoe, Glenn Lewis, Claudia Jordan, Ralph Tresvant and Rodney Perry
5. Warm it up, Kane!
6. Ronnie DeVoe rocks the night.
7. Some people know how to do White Night right.
8. Claudia Jordan and a FV guest pose it up.
9. Ralph Tresvant still got it!
10. Sybil's Breakfast of Champions -Watermelon, anyone?
11. This is what a grown folks turn up looks like.
12. Who's having fun on the TJMS - Rodney Perry and Claudia Jordan are!
13. DJ Quik performs
14. Greek Party on board.
15. Tom and Leon buddy up.
16. Scarface, his wife Erica and Dres From Black Sheep
17. Sherri Shepherd and Claudia Jordan
18. Claudia Jordan soaks in a little sun.
19. The AKA's pose for a group cruise pic.
20. Did you see Jay's Hat on the cruise?
21. Nothing more gorgeous than the view from the Fantastic Voyage.
22. New Edition rocks on All Black Night
23. The featured artist on the Fantastic Voyage created some beautiful Prince artwork.
24. These lovely ladies make the cruise EVERY year!
25. And here they are again with singer Tony Terry
26. Roland Martin takes a flick with Claudia Jordan.
27. Good Times' Ber'nadette Stanis and Roland are all smiles for the camera.
28. Damon Williams and his Juanita looking good.
29. Kym Whitley says she was "stalking" Diana Ross in this photo
30. Hi Claudia Jordan
31. A cruiser headed to White Night
32. The Five Heartbeats reunion
33. Jacque Reid snaps a photo of the beautiful view in Anguilla
34. Patti Labelle takes the stage
35. The Omegas representing on the boat
36. 112 after their performance
37. Tom during Mardi Gras night
38. Chris Paul and Huggy Lowdown as Milli Vanilli
39. Sherri Shepherd and Sybil Wilkes as Patti Labelle and Tina Turner
40. Jazmine Sullivan at the Bad Boys concert
41. Celebrity host Jawn Murray and Dr. Bobby Jones snap a selfie while in St. Maarteen
42. A cruiser takes a picture before heading to Denim and Diamonds night.
43. A cruiser sipping Coconut Water in St. Thomas
44. Damon Williams and his wife Juanita share a cute moment
45. Robert Townsend, Charlie Wilson and Leon
46. Comedian Rodney Perry and a fan
47. Big Red and a fan take a selfie
48. Leandria Johnson and her friend Rob
49. DJ Touchtone
50. Brian Courtney Wilson and Scarface
51. Jazmine Sulivan
52. Jacque Reid and celebrity hairstylist Derek J
53. Celebrity host Jawn Murray and Radio One Founder Cathy Hughes in St. Thomas
54. Claudia Jordan, her beau and Kym Whitley at the comedy show
55. Author Jay Barnett and comedian Tony Roberts
56. Tom and Brian Courtney Wilson
57. Author Jay Barnett and Big Red
58. Roland Martin, Jazmine Sullivan, Tamela Mann and Brian Courtney Wilson
59.
60.
61.
62. Jonathan McReynolds
63.
64. Claudia Jordan and a cruiser
65. Claudia Jordan and her beau snap a cute ussie.
66. Sybil Wilkes and Charlie Wilson chat after her book club.
67. Harold Green and his wife Charisma snap a photo
68.
69. Big Daddy Kane snaps a photo with cruisers.
70. Bishop Hezekiah Walker takes the stage.
71. Gospel star Brian Courtney Wilson poses with a fan
72. Roland Martin and his wife Jacquie at Sneaker Formal night
73. Diana Ross shut it down on the first day of the cruise
74. Jaheim surprised the cruisers with an appearance/performers.
75. Harold Melvin's Blue Notes
76. Bobby Jones and Charles Jenkins at the Dennys Gospel Explosion
77. Tamela Mann at the Dennys Gospel Explosion
78. Poet Harold Green during his workshop
79. Shirley Caesar
80. It was packed at the late night old school hip-hop party.
81. Le'Andria Johnson
82. Comedian Tony Roberts
83.
84. Jaheim
85. Stephen Hill and Leon
86.
87. Damon Williams snaps a flick with his wife and friends.
88.
89.
90.
91. Cruisers snap a photo with Bern Nadette Stanis, Stephen Hill and Dr. Bobby Jones
92. Sonia Jackson Myles
93. Hey, Tom!
94.
95. Mr. Cheeks and a cruiser
96. Patricia Moore repping St. Louis
97. Rapper Scarface and Tom Joyner
