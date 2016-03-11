Keo Motepse Returns To ‘DWTS’ As The Only Black Professional Dancer

The new season of Dancing With The Stars premieres on Monday, March 21st and Keo Motepse returns for his third season as the only black professional dancer on the show.

The 25-year-old talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about his journey to the show, his past dancing partners Chaka Khan and Lolo Jones and more.

On partnering up with Full House’s Jodie Sweetin:

“They treating a brother very well…Jodie is doing very good. She came to the room and I just went crazy. Then I held her. Her body had movement!”

Being a champion Latin dancer from Africa:

“I started playing soccer first. I didn’t really enjoy it honestly. I tried dancing and it took my heart because of the discipline of the dancing. And then the respect it had for other people…the respect you had for the other woman. Dancing did that for me.”

