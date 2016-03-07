Gabby Douglas Wins at American Cup; Dialed in for Olympics [WATCH]

Olympic Gymnast Gabby Douglas is at it again.
On Saturday she proved she’s still got the goods and is on her way to competing for the gold in 2016 in Brazil.
What we’re trying to say is that Douglas won the American Cup during competition in New Jersey, according to USA TODAY.
The win sends an undeniable message that she is ready for the Summer Olympics in Rio.
Now 20, Douglas wants to achieve more in the Olympics. She set herself on that path by winning the American Cup at the Prudential Center, earning her first trip to the top of the podium since winning the Olympic all-around in London in 2012.
“From the bottom of my heart, I really believe that I can achieve more,” Douglas said. “And it’s just not for the wrong intentions. I’m like, ‘Guys, I’m back. I’m serious.’ I feel like gradually and the more and more I keep proving that, I really hope that people believe it.”
As good as Gabby is, there’s a reason there’s doubt on the part of some onlookers. That’s because since 1980, only six American women have gone on to compete in a second Olympics. No woman has repeated as gold medalist since Věra Čáslavská in 1968.
Gabby insists she’s for real and her comeback attempt is not for publicity. Former national team coordinator Bela Karolyi is a believer and says Gabby has the will to train, compete and win like she’s seen in other Olympians
“She’s one of a kind. I’ve never seen something like that in my life,” said Karolyi, husband of current national team coordinator Martha Karolyi. “She made a clear statement. She’s a super talent, a super talented young lady.”
He added: “So happy Gabby is reigning supreme! We can’t wait to see how she will do this summer!”
By her own admission, Douglas said she struggles with the monotony of training and needs periodic competition to keep pushing herself. And when the action started on Saturday, she had the confidence to deliver.
“I feel good that we put her in this competition because otherwise who knows where would be her training,” said Martha Karolyi. “She always should have not only a long-term goal but a short-term goal and make sure that she will put the effort to fulfill this goal. And if we leave her without goals on the track, then she may fall behind with her training. I think she did a very good job and she’s aggressive and confident enough.”
Watch below:
Girl Power: Saluting The Best In Sports
Girl Power: Saluting The Best In Sports
1. Misty CopelandSource:Misty Copeland Facebook 1 of 13
2. Cappie PondexterSource:Cappie Instagram 2 of 13
3. Skylar DigginsSource:Vogue via Skylar Diggins Instagram 3 of 13
4. Ronda RouseySource:Ronda Instagram 4 of 13
5. Jackie Joyner KerseeSource:Courtesy 5 of 13
6. Althea GibsonSource:AP 6 of 13
7. Allyson FelixSource:Allyson Instagram 7 of 13
8. Venus and Serena WilliamsSource:AP 8 of 13
9. Lisa Leslie9 of 13
10. Laila AliSource:PR 10 of 13
11. Gabby DouglasSource:PR 11 of 13
12. Dominique DawesSource:PR 12 of 13
13. Sanya Richards RossSource:Sanya Instagram 13 of 13
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.
(Photo Source: USA Gym Twitter)
9 thoughts on “Gabby Douglas Wins at American Cup; Dialed in for Olympics [WATCH]”
I LOVE ALL THE GYMNASTS I SUPPORT OUR AMERICAN TEAM MEN & WOMAN SO SAD THAT PEOPLE OUT THERE ARE JEALOUS (WHITE PEOPLE) BUT COLOR SHOULD NOT MATTER I AM CHEERING GO USA ALL THE WAY IN RIO!!! GO GABBY GO SYMONE AND THE WHOLE U.S. TEAM
that’s whats, up go gabby, please leave no doubt that we got your back, and PETER JOHNSON OR WHO EVERY YOU ARE HIDING BEHIND A COMPUTER YOU WATCH YOURS, AND GET OFF OUR SITE, IDIOT
Special757, go back to africa you spearchucker! F this c-nt Gabby douglas.
Douglas is one ugly little Ni##let! The midget sheboon is Ni##er trash!
Remember Peter the KKK is always looking for new recruits… This young lady is a rare talent.
Folks this (PJ) is the result of inbreeding, sisters marrying brothers.
Why would you comment on the black gymnist so rudely. Please support all our American participants.
Outstanding! Go Gabby!
I look forward to seeing Ms. Douglas participate in the summer games in Rio!!!!!!