Gabby Douglas Wins at American Cup; Dialed in for Olympics [WATCH]

Olympic Gymnast Gabby Douglas is at it again.

On Saturday she proved she’s still got the goods and is on her way to competing for the gold in 2016 in Brazil.

What we’re trying to say is that Douglas won the American Cup during competition in New Jersey, according to USA TODAY.

The win sends an undeniable message that she is ready for the Summer Olympics in Rio.

Now 20, Douglas wants to achieve more in the Olympics. She set herself on that path by winning the American Cup at the Prudential Center, earning her first trip to the top of the podium since winning the Olympic all-around in London in 2012.

“From the bottom of my heart, I really believe that I can achieve more,” Douglas said. “And it’s just not for the wrong intentions. I’m like, ‘Guys, I’m back. I’m serious.’ I feel like gradually and the more and more I keep proving that, I really hope that people believe it.”

As good as Gabby is, there’s a reason there’s doubt on the part of some onlookers. That’s because since 1980, only six American women have gone on to compete in a second Olympics. No woman has repeated as gold medalist since Věra Čáslavská in 1968.

Gabby insists she’s for real and her comeback attempt is not for publicity. Former national team coordinator Bela Karolyi is a believer and says Gabby has the will to train, compete and win like she’s seen in other Olympians

“She’s one of a kind. I’ve never seen something like that in my life,” said Karolyi, husband of current national team coordinator Martha Karolyi. “She made a clear statement. She’s a super talent, a super talented young lady.”

He added: “So happy Gabby is reigning supreme! We can’t wait to see how she will do this summer!”

By her own admission, Douglas said she struggles with the monotony of training and needs periodic competition to keep pushing herself. And when the action started on Saturday, she had the confidence to deliver.

“I feel good that we put her in this competition because otherwise who knows where would be her training,” said Martha Karolyi. “She always should have not only a long-term goal but a short-term goal and make sure that she will put the effort to fulfill this goal. And if we leave her without goals on the track, then she may fall behind with her training. I think she did a very good job and she’s aggressive and confident enough.”

Watch below:

Girl Power: Saluting The Best In Sports 13 photos Launch gallery Girl Power: Saluting The Best In Sports 1. Misty Copeland Source:Misty Copeland Facebook 1 of 13 2. Cappie Pondexter Source:Cappie Instagram 2 of 13 3. Skylar Diggins Source:Vogue via Skylar Diggins Instagram 3 of 13 4. Ronda Rousey Source:Ronda Instagram 4 of 13 5. Jackie Joyner Kersee Source:Courtesy 5 of 13 6. Althea Gibson Source:AP 6 of 13 7. Allyson Felix Source:Allyson Instagram 7 of 13 8. Venus and Serena Williams Source:AP 8 of 13 9. Lisa Leslie 9 of 13 10. Laila Ali Source:PR 10 of 13 11. Gabby Douglas Source:PR 11 of 13 12. Dominique Dawes Source:PR 12 of 13 13. Sanya Richards Ross Source:Sanya Instagram 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading Gabby Douglas Wins at American Cup; Dialed in for Olympics [WATCH] Girl Power: Saluting The Best In Sports

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo Source: USA Gym Twitter)