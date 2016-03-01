CLOSE
National News
Home > National News

Stolen Taco Truck Fleeing California Police Hits School Bus

Leave a comment

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Southern California authorities say two men fleeing from police in a stolen taco truck sideswiped a school bus full of children, took down the lights at an intersection and smashed into a propane truck.

No one was seriously hurt in the chase Monday. San Bernardino police Lt. Rich Lawhead says the men fled after officers spotted them in the stolen truck on a highway.

After the crash, witnesses tell the San Bernardino Sun that officers fired two shots at the men.

Driver Jeremy Morales says the scene was so crazy that he pulled into a nearby service station to get out of the way.

Lawhead says the men in the truck were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Other buses took the children to school.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo Source: AP)

California school bus crash , National News , stolen taco truck

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Continue reading Stolen Taco Truck Fleeing California Police Hits School Bus

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close