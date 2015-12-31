The 20 Biggest Entertainment Stories Of 2015

20. Brittney Griner vs. Glory Johnson

WNBA stars Brittney Griner and Glory Johnson shocked the world after filing for an annulment after being married only 28 days. Reportedly Johnson said her wife was cheating and had the texts to prove it. Soon after, Glory announced she was pregnant with twins! The two are currently involved in a nasty child support battle.

19. The Real Cookie Lyons

We’ve all grown to love Cookie Lyons on FOX’s hit dramedy Empire. But when Academy Award winning actress Monique told radio host Sway that the role was originally meant for her, the ish hit the fan! After much skepticism, Mo’Nique then produced printed-out emails she said were sent a short time later by Lee Daniels’ camp asking her representatives to coordinate a screen test, before they later announced the deal was dead. Ouch.

18. Kylie Jenner & Tyga

After a year of speculating, the 25-year-old rapper and the youngest of the Jenner/Kardashian clan finally confirmed their relationship status…after she turned 18 of course. The two were very careful about not appearing to be more than friends in the public eye but on the helm of her 18th birthday, with the cameras rolling of course, the two seemingly confirmed their now-legal relationship with a kiss.

17. Fantasia Jumps the Broom

This summer Fantasia finally got her happy ending. The American Idol winner married her fiancé, Kendall Taylor. After almost killing herself during an affair with a married man who she had a son with who eventually went back to his wife she has surely experienced career ups and downs. We’re glad our girl can finally smile again.

16. Blurred Lines

While the song was released in 2013, the drama that has followed Robin Thicke and Pharrell hit an all-time high this year, when the two became the subject of a major lawsuit. Thicke and Pharrell Williams sued Gaye’s estate in a move to block a lawsuit from Gaye’s family claiming they copied his song “Got To Give It Up.” Then, two of Marvin Gaye‘s children responded by suing Thicke and Williams for copyright infringement. They ultimately lost the case and the jury awarded Gaye’s children $4 million in damages plus $3.4 million in profits the two artists had made from their copyright infringement. Pharrell and Thicke are currently appealing.

15. Nicki Minaj Calls Out Miley Cyrus

“Miley, what’s good?” was heard ’round the world when Nicki Minaj confronted the former Disney star while she hosted the MTV Video Music Awards. While accepting the award for Best Hip Hop music video in August she thanked her Barbz and immediately laid into Miley. “And now… back to this bitch that had a lot to say about me in the press. Miley, what’s good?” She mouthed: “Don’t play with me bitch.”

14. Chris Brown’s Becomes A Father

It’s pretty evident that fatherhood has changed Chris Brown for the better. The once seemingly hostile and angry singer has got his joy back. And his one year old daughter Royalty can take all the blame for that one! Since confirming the paternity of his adorable mini me, Chris has been on an upswing. Happiness looks good on him!

13. Zendaya vs. Fashion Police

Zendaya made headlines when she took to Instagram criticizing Fashion Police host Giuliana Rancic‘s comment that the dreadlocks she wore to the Oscars make her look like “she smells like patchouli oil and weed.” Defending her hairstyle in the most eloquent way, she called Rancic’s comment “outrageously offensive” and cited others with dreadlocks including Selma director Ava DuVernay, author Terry McMillan and “many other men women and children of all races.” Read it below,

12. Anthony Anderson’s Wife Calls It Quits

Anthony Anderson‘s wife Alvina filed for divorce after 16 years together. The pair married in 1999 and have two children together, 15-year-old Nathan and 19-year-old Kira. Alvina is seeking spousal support, joint legal custody and primary physical custody of Nathan.

11. Saint West

One of our favorite child stars is now a big sister! North West and her famous parents added a baby boy to their family in December and in true Kim Kardashian West style, she announced the news on social media. While no pictures of Saint West have been released as of yet, publications are reportedly offering $2.5M to get the exclusive photos.

10. Nene Leakes Leaves ‘RHOA’

In a shocking move, the HBIC left the uber popular ‘RHOA’ after eight seasons. Nene Leakes announced her departure on social media citing a desire to move on and pursue other opportunities. Since then she’s been back on Broadway starring in ‘Chicago’ and has a n ABC sketch comedy of To Tell The Truth due out next year. She also was rumored to be the new host of E!’s Fashion Police, but later confirmed she only had a reoccurring role.

9. Lamar Odom

The 35-year-old former NBA star made headlines after being in a coma following a drug overdose at a brothel in Nevada. Deemed critical, Doctors said he suffered multiple strokes and it was later determined that the use of drugs contributed to his condition. The most recent reports indicate that Lamar is recovering slowly and has taken his first steps to recover the use of his legs.

8. Meek Mill vs. Drake

This was not Meek Mill‘s year. After calling out Drake on social media, the Philly rapper found himself at the center of memes and jokes galore. Drake responded with Charged Up and the now Grammy nominated Back to Back (the first time a diss track has ever been nominated). Even brands got involved, tweeting their support of Drake over Meek. See our favorites below.

Meek never responded and we think it’s better that way.

7. Caitlyn Jenner

Formerly known as Olympian Bruce Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner is probably one of the most famous transgenders in Hollywood. After rumors circulated for years that the former Mr. Kris Jenner was “transitioning”, Cait shocked the world when she and Vanity Fair released the cover confirming the news.

Since her reveal she has been honored with several awards, including Glamour Magazine’s Transgender Champion Award and the controversial Arthur Ashe award at the ESPYs.

6. Russell Wilson & Ciara

Will we hear wedding bells in the new year? Maybe. Ciara and her boo Russell Wilson confirmed their relationship earlier this year and even let us in on a juicy bedroom secret. News of their celibacy was met with much admiration (and of course some criticism) but the two haven’t budged and are still very much happy in love and in life.

Watch him gush over Ciara below:

5. Charlie Sheen Confirms HIV Status

Practically coming out of nowhere, Charlie Sheen confirmed that he had HIV and even admitted to having unprotected sex while aware of his diagnosis. While the news has somewhat simmered, one of his exes is suing, claiming she wasn’t told about his virus until after they had sex.

4. Straight Outta $200M

One of the most talked about films of the year was undoubtedly, F. Gary Gray’s ‘Straight Outta Compton’. Chronically the rise of legendary rap group N.W.A., the biopic introduced us to Oshea Jackson, Jr. Corey Hawkins and Jason Mitchell. The three young actors infamously portrayed Ice Cube, Dr. Dre and the late Eazy E. To date ‘Compton’ is the most successful music biopic ever, bringing in over $200 million. The film has garnered tremendous buzz, winning and being nominated for several prestigious awards since its release.

3. Viola Davis Wins Big

In September, Viola Davis became the first African-American to win an Emmy for best actress in a drama (‘How To Get Away With Murder’) But it was her monumental speech that continued the dialogue on the lack of diversity in Hollywood.

Watch below.

2. Bobbi Kristina Brown

According to Yahoo, Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of the late singer Whitney Houston, was the year’s most searched term. Brown died at age 22 in July, about six months after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub. “Bobbi Kristina Brown passed away July, 26 2015, surrounded by her family,” the statement says. “She is finally at peace in the arms of God. We want to again thank everyone for their tremendous amount of love and support during these last few months.”

1. Bill Cosby’s Fall From Grace

While this year had no shortage of celebrity drama, the entire world watched over 50 allegations of sexual assault destroy Bill Cosby‘s good guy image as America’s Dad. He has officially been charged with sexually assaulting a woman at his home 12 years ago. He is free on $1M bail and has surrendered his passport. He is scheduled to be in court in January.

(Photo Source: AP, Nick Gordon Twitter, Straight Outta Compton Instagram, PR Photos, Ciara Instagram, Kylie Jenner Instagram, Nene Leakes Instagram, Kim Kardashian West Instagram, Fantasia Instagram, Chris Brown Instagram, Brittney Griner Instagram, YouTube)