Chris Brown Will Donate Proceeds From ‘Royalty’ Album Sales To Children’s Charities

Chris Brown has been spoiling his fans like crazy, having just dropped a 34-track mixtape this past week for Thanksgiving.

The R&B crooner is gearing us up for his forthcoming Royalty album, dropping next month, and he’s doing something special with the album sales.

Breezy has decided to donate $1 of every album sold in preorders, from now until Christmas Day, to children’s charities.

The two charities they will go towards include Children’s Miracle Network and Best Buddies, which Chris has been involved with for many years.

Breezy first made the announcement about his desire for everyone to give back when he handed out turkeys in Southside Jamaica, Queens in New York City.

We’re glad to see Chris giving back, and we know fans are extra excited for Royalty to drop in the coming weeks.

VIDEO CREDIT: Instagram

