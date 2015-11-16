2 Sheriff’s Deputies Seen in Beating Video Put On Leave

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two Northern California sheriff’s deputies seen repeatedly beating a suspected car thief in a video were placed on paid administrative leave on Sunday.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the Alameda County deputies, who were not identified, were placed on leave two days after the release of the video, which launched an internal investigation.
The video released on YouTube by the San Francisco public defender’s office shows two deputies chasing a man on foot. As the man slows, one deputy tackles him and punches him twice. The second deputy arrives and starts hitting the man with his baton. Soon, both deputies hit him with their batons as he screamed and alternated from laying on the ground and getting on his knees.
Public Defender Jeff Adachi said the video shows excessive force.
“He didn’t pose any threat at that point, and they are clearly using excessive force and trying to seriously hurt him when he was on the ground and subdued,” he said Friday. “I don’t see any reason why he couldn’t be handcuffed and taken into custody.”
Alameda County Sheriff’s spokesman, Sgt. J.D. Nelson, said the deputies believed the suspect, 29-year-old Stanislav Petrov, was armed and possibly on drugs. A gun was later recovered.
The beating came at the end of a high-speed chase from San Leandro across the bay to San Francisco’s Mission District on Thursday. Authorities accused Petrov of ramming the deputies’ patrol cars, knocking one of the officers down before leading them on the chase.
Petrov was taken to San Francisco General Hospital.
Alameda County Public Defender Brendon Woods, who visited Petrov at the hospital Sunday, told KQED-FM (http://bit.ly/1QG3QJA ) that he suffered several broken bones in both of his hands or arms and multiple lacerations to the back of his head, but was alert and talking.
He said he was horrified by the force depicted in the video.
“I was shocked, outraged and disgusted,” he said. “I counted over 30 baton strikes. I’m not sure what facts would justify that sort of brutal beating.”
(Photo Source: Thinkstock)
8 thoughts on “2 Sheriff’s Deputies Seen in Beating Video Put On Leave”
They should be charged at most with attempted murder, and at least with felony assault. They should be in jail waiting to be bailed out, not on paid vacation. I’m not one to automatically be on the side of a person just because they are black, but I don’t cut for wrong. And this is just wrong all over the place. These beasts should be in jail.
The officers receive paid vacations for brutally beating african americans. They know they have special privileges to protect there criminal activity. The officers receive bonuses and special recognition for brutalizing black americans.
The chase was over. The suspect had abandoned the car and was on foot. Once he was tackled by the officer, all the officer needed to do was handcuff him and put him in the police car. There was no reason for him to end up with broken bones. And, I bet you a dollar to a dime that the gun was found in the car, not on the suspect.
…I “bet” you…
Well the actions of these two cops seem to be the protocol in instances like this. If they have to chase you down, you’re gonna get your ass beat, that is unless they are filming an episode of “COPS”. I’m incline to say this is what’s taught at the academy. Video makes it possible to bring all this bad behavior to the forefront.
They terminated and locked up the cops/marshals in LA for killing that little white boy, no paid admin leave while the case is being investigated. Hmmmm makes you wonder what the difference is.
Uhmmmm the deputies should be TERMINATED, no matter what events occured before they chased & tackled him if he put up no resistance after being tackled then there is ZERO justification for beating him …. as a “trained professional” a officer cannot beat someone simply cause they feel the person deserves it or pissed them off
when someone goes off at speed on the highway, and is possibly under the influence, it puts many innocent people at great risk, and while on this occasion no other persons were hurt, we ought to consider these things before rushing to judge anyone, it’s time to open the head
