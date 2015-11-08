Deadspin Reveals Horrifying Photos, Details Of Greg Hardy’s Alleged Assault On Ex-Girlfriend

Just a day after NFL player Greg Hardy’s domestic violence charges were removed from his record, Deadspin has released more unnerving details surrounding the event.
In July of 2014, Greg was found guilty of threatening and assaulting former girlfriend Nicole Holder stemming from a event that occurred in May of 2014. The charges have since been dismissed on appeal. However, Deadspin’s information recounts the events from Nicole’s point of view, including pictures of alleged bruises he inflicted on her. She says the abuse began after a night of partying. As the night wound down, the couple went to bed.
Per Deadspin, her horrifying story goes as follows:
“It all happened very, very quickly,” Holder told police. “None of it really made much sense.”
She and Hardy were on the bed inside the apartment’s smaller bedroom, getting along fine, when Hardy started bringing up the past. He called her a slut, she said, and accused her of ruining their relationship.
“I tried to get up, he pushed me,” she said, “then I started fighting back, he threw me into the bathroom, I hit the back of the shower wall and fell into the bathtub where he pulled me out.”
He dragged her out by her hair and picked her up again, she said, throwing her onto the futon, which had several weapons—what she described as “guns from … the Army or … I mean like from video games”—on it. She landed on top of the rifles and then fell onto the floor. In her telling, he stood above her and strangled her with both his hands. She would later tell Detective Faye Strother that she thought she was going to die. “His pupils were tiny,” she said. “I mean he looked … crazy.”
According to Nicole, this wasn’t the first time their relationship became violent. She told police that it had happened a few times before, but she downplayed it because she wasn’t seriously hurt, nor was there bruising.
Read Deadspin’s entire report, which includes court documents, transcripts of 911 calls, and the rest of the night’s events, here.
SOURCE: Deadspin | VIDEO SOURCE: Inform
\
Deadspin Reveals Horrifying Photos, Details Of Greg Hardy’s Alleged Assault On Ex-Girlfriend was originally published on globalgrind.com
8 thoughts on “Deadspin Reveals Horrifying Photos, Details Of Greg Hardy’s Alleged Assault On Ex-Girlfriend”
I am shocked though happy to see the comments are not in favor of beating the woman. The internet has become filled with women-hating American men who outright condone violence toward the women. American women please wake up to the dangers of entitled American men, and the abuse you suffer from them. Please forgive any poor english.
First, I do not condom domestic violence and it should be punished, what concerns me now is the disregard for our judicial system. There seems to be a call for double jeopardy of these cases for certain professions and not for others. Financial settlements in our legal systems are not new and legally binding; as long as all parties are of age and of sound mind, done. Now, because a video or photos are released. Some people want this person that went through the legal process to be fired with no chance of redemption. When according to sources such as web sites and other publications: policeman and military persons are among highest offenders and they are allowed to keep their jobs. Don’t rely on media, do your own research.
The NFL seems to tolerate domestic abuse-this should not be!!!!
It may be fine to act like an animal on the football field-however, that should not be the case when the players get home.
This POS Hardy needs to be banned from the NFL and be given mandatory “anger management”
classes.
Any and all NFL players who are accused of domestic abuse need to be banned permanently from the game.
The commissioner needs to address this issue!!!!!!
Linda, Linda….you’re not making any sense! There’s a difference between being accused and being FOUND GUILTY! Although horrific, he was cleared by the court of law and we should abide by it. If they ban him now, that’s double jeopardy at it’s finest and he could pay a 1st year lawyer to win this case. I don’t agree with his actions, however stupid the penalty was, he served it. Instead of looking at pass mistakes, let’s ensure that this doesn’t happen to future players and move on!
I concur, and we all know in the US, the Double Jeopardy Clause in the 5th Amendment to the US Constitution provides: that any person be subject for the same offence to be twice put in….jeopardy of life or limb….Hopefully Mr. Hardy and his ex-girlfriend will learn from this experience, and from woman to woman, she makes better choices at the men she chooses. Let’s get to know these men better, and not over alcohol or the boudoir.
@peter Johnson go suck a dick with your bs rationale!
Savage. He should be out like Rice!
Another violent black on white crime. This is so common in this country, and even more so in South Africa and Zimbabwe. 90 percent of interracial crime in this country is black on white and they call us racists. SMDH!