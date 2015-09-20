Patti LaBelle Reads Fan For Stripping On Her Stage [VIDEO]

If you ever get a chance to join Patti LaBelle on stage, you better keep it cute and covered up! One fan threw their inhibitions to the wind when they got on stage. TMZ.com reports that Patti in invited a few fans on stage with her to sing and dance. One of the chosen few took it a bit too far for her liking, though.

Patti was ok while the fan was dancing along, but she shut everything down when she saw him getting ready to strip.

“Don’t you dare. Not on my stage,” Patti said when she spotted the man unbuttoning his shirt. “I’m 72 years old. I’m not Nicki Minaj or that other one [Miley Cyrus].”

Patti really lost it when he decided to literally show her his behind!

“Get off of my God-darned stage, b*tch. And stay off,” she said, cueing her security to escort the guy off stage. “Put him out of the building. Put him out. How dare you?!”

From video obtained by TMZ, it seems that the fan may have been stirring up a little trouble before center stage. Patti said she gave him a few chances to get his act together, but she refused to keep going easy on him after that stunt.

Let that be a lesson: What you won’t do is disrespect Patti on her stage!

Happy Birthday, Patti LaBelle! 11 photos Launch gallery Happy Birthday, Patti LaBelle! 1. 1. Patti LaBelle at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2011 - The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection (Photo: PR Photos) 1 of 11 2. 2. Patti LaBelle at the ELLE Magazine's July 2010 "Women In Music" Issue Celebration held in New York City. (PR Photos) 2 of 11 3. 3. Patti LaBelle and Quincy Jones at the Apollo Theater 75th Anniversary Gala held in New York City in 2009. (PR Photos) 3 of 11 4. 4. Patti LaBelle at Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research Celebrates Second Decade with "Gabrielle's Gala" (PR) 4 of 11 5. 5. Patti LaBelle at the 2007 World Music Awards held in Monte Carlo, Monaco. (Photo: PR Photos) 5 of 11 6. 6. Patti LaBelle at A Song 4 U - A Concert of Hope held in 2006 in Hollywood, CA. (Photo: PR Photos) 6 of 11 7. 7. Patti LaBelle and Nelly at the 4th Annual Angel Ball 2005 held in New York City. (Photo: PR Photos) 7 of 11 8. 8. Patti LaBelle at the 2004 VH1 Divas held in Las Vgas, NV. (Photo: PR Photos) 8 of 11 9. 9. Patti LaBelle at the 2003 14th Annual Glamour Women of the Year Awards held in New York City. (Photo: PR Photos) 9 of 11 10. 10. Patti LaBelle at the 8th Annual Lady of Soul Train Awards held in Pasadena, CA in 2002. (Photo: PR Photos) 10 of 11 11. 11. Patti Labelle and Mariah Carey at the 1999 Billboard Music Awards held in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo: PR Photos) 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading Happy Birthday, Patti LaBelle! Happy Birthday, Patti LaBelle!

Patti LaBelle Reads Fan For Stripping On Her Stage [VIDEO] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com