Rihanna Reportedly Re-Recording Her ‘R8’ Album From Scratch

The Rihanna Navy has been desperately pleading for their fave to give them more signs of her highly-anticipated R8 album, but it looks like there may be more of a delay.

Despite the fact that the Barbadian beauty was rumored to be dropping the project this past June, which came and went without any album, reports say she may have started from scratch.

According to The Mirror, sources say that RiRi may be ditching all of what has already been recorded for the project in order to work to appeal to both the U.S. and European markets.

The source told the site:

“Rihanna is desperate for an edgy sound that will appeal to a European market as well as America. She’s keen to emulate the same smash-hit success she had with Calvin Harris’ We Found Love in 2011. So far she doesn’t feel the songs she has are delivering the full package.”

This wouldn’t be surprising, as Rihanna’s been sporadically dropping scattered singles in 2015, and has missed all the rumored dates it was allegedly going to drop.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

Rihanna's Many Looks Through the Years 26 photos Launch gallery Rihanna's Many Looks Through the Years 1. Rihanna's long black waves Source:PR Photos 1 of 26 2. Rihanna's pinned hair Source:PR Photos 2 of 26 3. RiRi with bangs and dark tresses 3 of 26 4. RiRi rocking long red locks. 4 of 26 5. RiRi - soft, red and so sophisticated. 5 of 26 6. Riri has gradually morphed in to a sexy, capricious siren. 6 of 26 7. Rihanna's throwback do' Source:PR Photos 7 of 26 8. Rihanna's long black curls Source:PR Photos 8 of 26 9. Rihanna's shaved side Source:PR Photos 9 of 26 10. Rihanna's blonde bangs Source:PR Photos 10 of 26 11. RiRi with a short pink do 11 of 26 12. Riri with soft brown curls 12 of 26 13. Rihanna's blonde curls 13 of 26 14. Rihanna short do' 14 of 26 15. Rihanna, soft, red and sexy. 15 of 26 16. RiRi in her 'Pon De Replay' days 16 of 26 17. Rihanna in March of 2009. 17 of 26 18. Riri tries an asymmetrical cut. 18 of 26 19. Rihanna looking very glamourous in December of 2009 19 of 26 20. Rihanna with her blonde mohawk. 20 of 26 21. Riri is working this sexy cut with some color. 21 of 26 22. Rihanna wears her hair in a soft, short bob. 22 of 26 23. Rihanna early on with long locks Source:PR Photos 23 of 26 24. Rihanna as a teen with the side bang Source:PR Photos 24 of 26 25. Rihanna as a teen with brown hair and loose waves Source:PR Photos 25 of 26 26. Rihanna as a kid rocking the barrettes Source:Rihanna Instagram 26 of 26 Skip ad Continue reading Rihanna Reportedly Re-Recording Her ‘R8’ Album From Scratch Rihanna's Many Looks Through the Years Robyn Rihanna Fenty was born on February 20, 1988.

Rihanna Reportedly Re-Recording Her ‘R8’ Album From Scratch was originally published on theurbandaily.com