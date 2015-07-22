We’ve literally looked at every single Wednesday on our calendar from when Empire wrapped their premiere season with such sadness. But with each bit of news that comes out about the show’s return, we get so excited! Fox just released the season two teaser for Empire, and it looks like we’re in for a bit of a ride.

Here’s what we gathered from the teaser:

There’s a #FreeLucious concert. Cookie’s in a cage. Andre is back in the business. Jamal looks mighty comfortable in his father’s old seat at the head of the table.

Take a look for yourself below:

Get ready for more Empire at this year’s Emmy Awards, as Taraji P. Henson is nominated for best lead actress in a drama. And if you need to catch up on the first season, catch our binge guide here.

Season 2 Of ‘Empire’ Looks As Hot As You’d Expect was originally published on theurbandaily.com

