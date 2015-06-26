Marques Houston Talks Starring In New Film ‘Will To Love’ With Keisha Knight Pulliam

PLAY AUDIO

Marques Houston has worn many hats in the entertainment industry. He’s been a singer with the group Immature, had a solo career and been on TV and in movies. Now, with the help of TV One, he’s adding to his skill set. His movie, Will To Love, which he wrote and produced, is debuting on the network Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET/7 C.

“I’ve been producing and writing, ” Houston says. “Doing films has been my thing lately and I’m really focused on that. It’s one thing to be in front of the camera, but it’s another thing to be behind the camera, just making sure that everything works.”

In the movie, Houston’s character, Jamal Hawkins, will inherit a fortune if he can marry before his terminally ill grandfather’s death, which is expected to happen in the next four to six months.

But despite Houston’s evolution in film, some people just can’t get over one of Houston’s most popular projects to date. Guest host Affion Crockett, in for the vacationing J. Anthony Brown, just wants to know if there will be a sequel to You Got Served.

“You never know what might happen,” Houston says.

Houston’s gorgeous co-stars in Will To Love are former Cosby Show star Keshia Knight Pulliam and reality show star Draya Michele. Houston says that although it was Draya’s first ever movie role, she did a great job.

“She was amazing, Keyshia was amazing. The whole cast was great to work with and it was a great experience. Just being able to put this all together and see it all come to life was a beautiful thing,” Houston says.

