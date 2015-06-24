Maya Rudolph Fans Demand Rachel Dolezal Impression…And Get It [HILARIOUS]

Maya Rudolph, perhaps best known for her exaggerated impressions of Whitney Houston and Donatella Versace from the “Saturday Night Live” days, has just added Rachel Dolezal to the mix.

The actress said people have been begging her for one since the scandal first broke.

“It happens to me everyday,” Rudolph said on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Monday. “People say, ‘Oh, it’s too bad you haven’t been on “SNL” since 2007! Like you have to play this lady.’”

Rudolph used her first public appearance since the former Spokane NAACP president was first exposed as was a white woman to give the people what they want.

Meyers, her former “SNL” co-star, asked Rudolph to help him recreate the now infamous clip from the TV news interview, in which a reporter asked Dolezal if she was in fact an African American woman.

Watch below:

What do you think of her impersonation?

(Photo/Video Source: YouTube)