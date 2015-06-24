CLOSE
Gone Viral!
Home > Gone Viral!

Maya Rudolph Fans Demand Rachel Dolezal Impression…And Get It [HILARIOUS]

Leave a comment

Maya Rudolph, perhaps best known for her exaggerated impressions of Whitney Houston and Donatella Versace from the “Saturday Night Live” days, has just added Rachel Dolezal to the mix.

The actress said people have been begging her for one since the scandal first broke.

“It happens to me everyday,” Rudolph said on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Monday. “People say, ‘Oh, it’s too bad you haven’t been on “SNL” since 2007! Like you have to play this lady.’”

Rudolph used her first public appearance since the former Spokane NAACP president was first exposed as was a white woman to give the people what they want.

Meyers, her former “SNL” co-star, asked Rudolph to help him recreate the now infamous clip from the TV news interview, in which a reporter asked Dolezal if she was in fact an African American woman.

Watch below:

What do you think of her impersonation?

SWIRLED: Our Favorite Black & White Celebs

34 photos Launch gallery

SWIRLED: Our Favorite Black & White Celebs

Continue reading Maya Rudolph Fans Demand Rachel Dolezal Impression…And Get It [HILARIOUS]

SWIRLED: Our Favorite Black & White Celebs

Check out our gallery of our favorite multi-racial celebrities.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo/Video Source: YouTube)

celebrity impersonations , Maya Rudolph , Rachel Dolezal , Saturday Night Live , SNL

3 thoughts on “Maya Rudolph Fans Demand Rachel Dolezal Impression…And Get It [HILARIOUS]

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close