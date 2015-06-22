ASAP Rocky Delivers Great Performance In “Dope” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Everyone is talking about how awesome “Dope.” Rob Kardashian has been spotted out and about, but unfortunately hasn’t lost any weight. Brian Williams is gone from NBC nightly and Lester Holt has been announced as his replacement, and more! Click on the audio player to hear it all on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

