Our Favorite Celebrity Dads Celebrate Fatherhood [VIDEO]

These men are all shining beacons of what it means to love unconditionally.

Father’s Day isn’t about spending loads of money on gifts (Deoin Sanders may beg to differ), it’s about uplifting that man in your life. Whether it’s your own father, a friend’s dad or your husband who just became a new dad, it’s a day of celebration and time to honor the men who’ve embraced the role of fatherhood.

Tyrese raises his daughter to be a confident and strong woman. Boris Kodjoe lovingly caters to his daughter Sophie, who has Spina Bifida. Deion Sanders cares for 10 kids. They are all shining beacons of what it means to love unconditionally.

We celebrate them and all the dads out there. Watch the above video to see how they take on the incomparable task of being not only a fathers, but incredible men.

Our Favorite Celebrity Dads Celebrate Fatherhood [VIDEO] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Deion Sanders , Rick Fox , Tyrese

