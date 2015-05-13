Waka Flocka, Azealia Banks Break Up Fights at their Shows (Watch)

Both Waka Flocka Flame and Azealia Banks had to stop their respective concerts this week to break up fights in the crowd.

When Banks saw fisticuffs during her Tuesday night gig in New York, she stopped the show and said, “I don’t care who started it, but ya’ll better stop touching. I’m gonna count to ten and then keep this show going.”

The fighters were ultimately escorted out by security.

Watch below at the 1:25 mark:

Waka Flocka, on the other hand, made fighters at his show hug it out. After stopping the show, he forced the combatants to embrace each other before he would continue.

Watch below:

