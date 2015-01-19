Zombie Killer Unlikely To Be Charged After Shooting Black Police Chief

After shooting Oklahoma Police Chief Louis Ross four times during an attempted arrest Thursday, January 15, Daniel Horton was released from police custody due to a lack of evidence.

Tulsa, Oklahoma’s CBS affiliate, KWTV, reported two calls on January 15 from a caller identifying himself as Horton. The calls claimed there was a bomb inside nearby Sentinel Head Start. Sentinel police subsequently raided Horton’s home, and Chief Ross was shot three times in the chest and once in the arm while wearing a bulletproof vest. Ross was not seriously injured.

According to a report filed by CBSNews.com, Horton claimed he didn’t know there was an officer inside the home. The statements conflict with Ross, who says five officers announced their presence and requested Horton put his hands up. Members of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation found several guns and a possible explosive device during a search after the shooting. Authorities also said an OSBI computer analyst confirmed the bomb threat did not originate from Horton’s house.

Horton, who is white, has been described as a ‘survivalist.’ In addition to the recovered guns, KWTV reported his property contains signs marked ‘Certified Zombie Killer’ and ‘Warning: Zombies inside—Enter at your own risk.’

