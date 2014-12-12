DL Hughley Show Audio
What White People Need To Know About Kwanzaa [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

White people know nothing about Kwanzaa. Let’s be honest, black people barely know! But listen to the audio player to hear D.L. Hughley explain everything Michelle needs to know just in case her black boyfriend will be celebrating this year!

