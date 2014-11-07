Kandi Burruss Considers A Threesome + 3 Reasons That’s A Bad Idea

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker have been married less than a year, but they’re already looking for new ways to spice things up in the bedroom.
Kandi had her hubby make an appearance on her sexy web series “Kandi Koated Nights” where no topic is ever off-limits. Since Kandi’s got a line of adult toys, it shouldn’t be a huge surprise the conversations on “KKN” often turn to sex.
When Todd popped up on the show recently, he was asked if he and Kandi had ever thought about having a menage a trois. He admitted, “We’ve had conversations.” Yep! Kandi and Todd have considered welcoming third person into their bed. And how much do you want to bet that it’s going to be another woman?
While having a threesome is a pretty popular fantasy, there a few reasons why three might not be the magic number in bed.
It’s Just A Sexy Idea
Often when thinking about the prospect of welcoming a third party to play, no one is talking about the logistics of how it’s going to happen. For example, who are you going to pick as your third? Picking someone you know might damage a friendship forever (or it will make things really weird for a really long time). Picking someone random comes with the challenge of whether or not you can trust them to act responsibly during your tryst.
It Opens A Door That’s Best Kept Shut
You might not be able to look at your partner (or your relationship) the same way after you’ve seen them getting busy with someone else. “A threesome can make some question themselves and their ability to please their partner especially when they see someone else please their partner more,” sex therapist Jamie Cohen told The Daily Beast, adding that any hiccups in the execution of a threesome could break trust between the couple.
“Many times there are all these ‘what ifs’ that don’t get reached when couples feel like they’ve ironed out the details,” Jamie said. “So when they happen in the moment it causes emotional turmoil. Then they start to get really frustrated or angry, so you end up with a circumstance that should be intimate and enjoyable but turns out to be emotionally tumultuous.”
There’s Bound To Be A Third Wheel
There are few things less sexy than feeling left out in your own bed. Unless you pick a brilliant multitasker, chances are that at one point or another, someone is going to be completely forgotten for a moment or two as the others focus on each other. Not only that, but consider the fact that two members of this little love triangle will be more attracted to each other. Eo and jealousy are very real things, and threesomes are a prime occasion to stir up those negative feelings.
Kandi Burruss Considers A Threesome + 3 Reasons That’s A Bad Idea was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
5 thoughts on “Kandi Burruss Considers A Threesome + 3 Reasons That’s A Bad Idea”
Real talk. You don’t do threesomes wifey, and if my wifey ever asked for a threesome with another man i’m out of there, bitch cya.
Bad idea…..
@ americanize, it’s “and” not an. You people embarrass me. Go back to school and learn how to read and write, AND please lean how to do spell check. As a race we have got to do better, and stop this lazy ass writing. You embarrass me!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Is there any real news you can report? Are we really that desperate for news that this bullshit made it on this site, give me a break. Who the fuck cares whether they have a 3-some or not, shit I know I don’t.
First of all todd you don,t entertain ménage a trois with the wife that’s for the outside woman. An she might want you to return the favor this time with a man an that’s a train.