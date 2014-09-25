Dang, whatever this dude has got, he needs to bottle it and sell it.

Anywho … to all you women trying to have a personal meet and greet with Marvin Sapp by showing up at his home, the gospel entertainer and pastor has a message for you: Don’t do it.

Sapp hammered his point in on Tuesday when he took to Facebook to urge his 2.2 million followers to give him space and respect his privacy.

According to reports, many of the his followers are women. Apparently, the tipping point came when Sapp was forced to call the authorities on a woman who arrived at his home at 7:30am Tuesday morning.

The following is Sapp’s Facebook posting:

The incident with the woman is the latest happening involving Sapp’s relationship with obsessed fans. Earlier this year, the “Never Could Have Made It” vocalist took out a restraining order against Teleka Patrick in Michigan. Patrick reportedly moved to Michigan to be closer to Sapp while finishing her medical residency.

Patrick, who claimed to be Sapp’s wife, suffered a mental illness and ultimately was found dead in Lake Charles after she went missing.

Celebrities Who Have Been Stalked 25 photos Launch gallery Celebrities Who Have Been Stalked 1. Michael Strahan 1 of 25 2. Sanaa Lathan 2 of 25 3. Bishop T.D. Jakes 3 of 25 4. Janet Jackson 4 of 25 5. Selena Gomez 5 of 25 6. Jamie Foxx 6 of 25 7. Tyra Banks 7 of 25 8. Justin Timberlake 8 of 25 9. Halle Berry 9 of 25 10. Shaun Gayle 10 of 25 11. Ashanti 11 of 25 12. Tyler Perry 12 of 25 13. Steven Spielberg 13 of 25 14. Madonna 14 of 25 15. Ryan Seacrest 15 of 25 16. Jennifer Love Hewitt 16 of 25 17. Gwyneth Paltrow 17 of 25 18. Jodi Foster 18 of 25 19. Paula Abdul 19 of 25 20. John Lennon 20 of 25 21. Rebecca Schaeffer 21 of 25 22. Laurence Fishburne 22 of 25 23. Kim Kardashian 23 of 25 24. Mila Kunis 24 of 25 25. Alec Baldwin 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading Marvin Sapp Pleads with Female Fans to Quit Showing Up At His Home Celebrities Who Have Been Stalked

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo Source: Courtesy)