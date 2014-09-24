Is ‘Black-Ish’ The New ‘Cosby Show’?

PLAY AUDIO

Anthony Anderson says that Black-ish came out of his own life experiences as a Black man raising an affluent Black family in Hollywood. The show, which has already gotten one of the biggest buzzes of the new fall season, is premiering tonight on ABC after their hugely popular Modern Family sitcom at 9:30 p.m.

“It goes to show you how much ABC believes in our show. To give us the coveted 9:30 slot behind Modern Family is huge. They expect big thing from our show just like we expect big things from our show. “

Anderson plays a California advertising exec married to a doctor. He starts to feel that his children need more immersion in Black cultural traditions when his son announces that he wants to play field hockey and wants a bar mitvah.

“Laurence Fishburne is my daddy and Tracee is my wife,” Anderson says. “The show was born out of a real-life conversation with my partner Kenya Barris. It’s about both of our lives and how are children have been born into these lives of privilege and are struggling with their own cultural identity. Case in point – in real life, my 12-year-old son came home one day and said I don’t feel black.

I couldn’t believe I was having a conversation about this about his experience being Black as compared to my experience growing up in Compton. At the end of that conversation, he understood where I was coming from and I understood where he was coming from. But he still wanted a bar mitzvah. I threw him a hip-hop bro-mitzvah. What you see in this pilot is directly from my partner Kenya and my lives.”

Comparisons to The Cosby Show have already started and while Anderson says he’s cool with the comparison, he hopes people we see his show on its own merits.

“We love the comparison and would love to be that but we’re trying to have our identity.”

