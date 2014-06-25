Waka Flocka On What His Wife Has Over Other Women [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 06.25.14
Rapper and “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star Waka Flocka is a newly married man! “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show“caught up with Waka at Birthday Bash 19 where he revealed what his wife Tammy Rivera has over other women. Watch the video below to hear what it is that keeps him a happy man.

In addition, Headkrack and Gary With Da Tea find out what’s next with the Atlanta rapper. Hear Waka discuss his new album, and other ventures likes TV and a book he’s currently working on. Plus, see him help Gary master his hardcore look and find out if his rap skills were good enough for Waka to put in a good word with his mom/manager Debra Antney in this hilarious exclusive interview!

