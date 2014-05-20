Kevin Ollie, UConn Near Deal

Famed coach Kevin Ollie and the University of Connecticut are close to closing a new deal that will keep him as head coach of the Huskies.

According to USA Today:

Kevin Ollie and the University of Connecticut are finalizing a deal that would pay Ollie about $3 million per year for five years, a person with direct knowledge of situation confirmed to USA TODAY Sports on Monday night.

Since the championship, Ollie has been considered a hot commodity, with many thinking he’d leave the college arena and set his sights on the NBA. He’s a veteran in the league with 13 years playing experience.

Ollie won 20 games while the Huskies were banned from postseason.

