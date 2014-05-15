No Charges For Former NFL Star Darren Sharper In Florida

No charges will be filed against retired NFL star Darren Sharper after a four-month sexual assault investigation.

CNN reports:

A police spokeswoman, Vivian Thayer, said the case was closed, but could be re-opened if new evidence emerges.

Thayer said an assistant state attorney decided to shutter the investigation because there was no physical evidence, no witnesses and the alleged victim made conflicting statements about the sexual encounter.

Sharper, 38, faces rape charges in Arizona and California and a warrant for his arrest was issued in Louisiana. He also is under investigation in Nevada.

He has pleaded not guilty to assaults in California, where he has been jailed in Los Angeles since February after turning himself in. His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.

Shaper’s attorneys have said that he had consensual sex with women.

Sharper played for the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints from 1997 through the 2010 season.

The five-time Pro Bowl player intercepted 63 passes in his career, tying for seventh all-time. He is tied for second all-time in interceptions returned for touchdowns with 11, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com.

He recently worked as an NFL Network analyst but was fired after the rape allegations surfaced.