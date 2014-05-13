Nelson Mandela’s Memorial Signer In Mental Institution After Debacle

So Thamsanqa Jantjie was crazy after all?!

Folks were definitely wondering if he was crazy after Nelson Mandela‘s memorial sing language incident — where he was actually not signing, but making false movements.

After the incident, Jantjie was quietly put in a mental institution.

He explained what happened to him the day of Mandela’s memorial and why he lost it.

“I was in the hospital but I am positively out now, I feel better than ever. On that day I was sick, due to the hours that I had been working, 14 hours interpreting.”

Since, he’s been referred to as a fake deaf interpreter — making ridiculous movements signing “prawns” and “rocking horses.”

Now he’s doing better and said he’s helping people with disabilities.

“It was a blessing in disguise. Sign language was not recognized in my country, and now it is. The president has introduced sign language as an official language,” he said. “Why should I be worried about it or punish myself? I did not hear any complaints from the world leaders. I feel very happy, because it was a chance to help people with disabilities, I brought a change in my country.”

But that’s not all he’s doing these days.

CEO Max Bluvhand hired Jantjie to be the pitchman for the video-sharing app, LiveLens.

“He’s the guy that did the worst live show ever. But at the end of the day, he is a good guy,” Bluvhand said.

(Photo Source: AP)