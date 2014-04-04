CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

AM BUZZ: Black Twitter Clowns 90s Rapper; Bey’s Brother Homeless? & More…

Leave a comment

Black Twitter Clowns 90s Rapper

Remember the saying “black don’t crack?” Well, it must have skipped over rapper Redman because he’s not aging so gracefully. #BlackTwitter had a blast roasting “Da Rockwilder” rapper on the social media site. Let’s just say, Red didn’t look like himself…

It didn’t take long for the photo of Red, Method Man and B.O.B to start making its rounds. “Redman aging like guacamole,” one tweeter said. Fans began questioning if he switched from his highly-talked-about marijuana addiction to another drug that has him looking quite worn out.

What do you all think?

redman

UP NEXT: Apollo Nida Defends Himself

AM BUZZ: Black Twitter Clowns 90s Rapper; Bey’s Brother Homeless? & More… was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Apollo , Chad Ochocinco , Evelyn Lozada

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close