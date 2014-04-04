AM BUZZ: Black Twitter Clowns 90s Rapper; Bey’s Brother Homeless? & More…

Black Twitter Clowns 90s Rapper

Remember the saying “black don’t crack?” Well, it must have skipped over rapper Redman because he’s not aging so gracefully. #BlackTwitter had a blast roasting “Da Rockwilder” rapper on the social media site. Let’s just say, Red didn’t look like himself…

It didn’t take long for the photo of Red, Method Man and B.O.B to start making its rounds. “Redman aging like guacamole,” one tweeter said. Fans began questioning if he switched from his highly-talked-about marijuana addiction to another drug that has him looking quite worn out.

What do you all think?

See. Lightskin ain’t forever. Wu Tang IS forever! RT @desusnice Redman aging like guacamole http://t.co/NLIc5exMfF—

Chocolate Giddy-Up (@CGWacko) April 03, 2014

