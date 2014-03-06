Self-Professed Son of Michael Jackson Goes Public With DNA Evidence

It was only a matter of time, but now it’s come to pass.

TMZ reports that a man claiming to be the son of Michael Jackson will officially go public today with what he believes is DNA evidence to back-up what he will say.

The 31-year-old man, named Brandon Howard, is the son of R&B singer Miki Howard.

Sources close to Brandon revealed that the Miami resident was born soon after Miki, who was represented by Joe Jackson in the ‘80’s, met Michael.

Brandon, who grew up in Cleveland, is now a singer who is part of a new Akon song. He goes by the name B Howard.

Brandon’s claims regarding Michael stem from DNA he claims he acquired from an old orthodontic device worn by the late King of Pop. Although it’s unclear how Brandon got the machine, he states that test results from the device show a match. Fans will see for themselves whether Brandon speaks the truth when DNA results are revealed Thursday on FilmOn.com.

Once the results come out, Brandon plans to get his cut of MJ’s fortune by going after the music icon’s estate for money.

News of Brandon’s claims was met with a bit of doubt from the estate’s lawyer, Howard Weitzman.

“We’ve never even heard from him,” he told TMZ. “Any deadline for claiming to be Michael’s child has long since passed.”