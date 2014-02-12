Sexy Natural Hairstyles For Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Dayis approaching and no matter if you’re going out with your man or friends, you want your natural hair to pop! Try some of these sexy and romantic natural hairstyles that will have you looking and feeling good from day to night!

Heart-Shaped Curly Twist Out

These natural sisters are showing you how to a get a heart-shaped curly twist out perfect for the occasion. It can be done on short or long hair and is the perfect day to night look!

Halo Updo

Halo styles have become very popular in the last year. For this style you are simply creating a halo by braiding around the crown of your head. It’s a very sexy and versatile look. Plus, it’s a protective style great for these harsh winter temperatures!

Romantic Twist Out Styles

This tutorial actually shows three ways to style your natural hair. There are two updo styles and one down and out. They are all very romantic looks great for a date night and can be achieved on a twist out or straightened hair.

Bantu Knot Updo

If you’re going for a classier look, this style may be for you. After taking out a set of bantu knots, get a sexy and sophisticated updo with just a hair tie and bobby pins!

