They may be living the lavish lifestyle on their hit reality show “Tamar & Vince,” but the IRS says otherwise. Tamar Braxton‘s husband and manager Vincent Herbert was recently hit with a three million dollar federal tax lien.
According to court documents, the IRS is demanding Herbert cough up $3, 325, 107.70. All of this stems from Vincent not paying his taxes in the years 2010, 2011, and 2013. In 2010, Herbert neglected to pay $66, 315. 30. The following year, the music industry big wig didn’t pay a staggering $2, 267, 845. 97. To make the financial matters worse, he had balance of $990, 946.43. The fact Vince owes this much money is shocking to fans of the show considering how how much he spends on his wife and child.
What makes Vince’s IRS situation ironic is in 2011, his wife gave an interview to Black Enterprise Magazine where she said the best advice she ever received was to pay your taxes. Tamar was quoted, “Pay your taxes. NumberOne.com. t’s the truth. I’ve never wanted that issue. I don’t understand when people say, ‘I owe $100,000 in taxes.’ Or, ‘I owe $8 million in back taxes.’ What? How that work?! Pay your taxes and keep the IRS off your behind!”
With all the money Vincent is making off working with stars like Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and Mindless Behavior, we’re this matter should be taken care of very shortly.
IRS Hits Vincent Herbert With Staggering Tax Lien was originally published on theurbandaily.com
6 thoughts on “IRS Hits Vincent Herbert With Staggering Tax Lien”
I hope Vince can fix this
I like Vince I hope he gets out of this I can’t see him going to jail over this.
She talks to much anyway, lets see if she talk about that.
What an ODD COUPLE!!! Tamar is looking LiL Kim plastic surgery gone bad/a clown, Vince is just plain ugly (yes’s he’s gifted in the business world), she married him for career purposes, he married her for looks before the plastic surgery. I’m sick of the whorish acting Braxton sisters. All including the mother had too much plastic surgery and botox.
◐◐◐◐◐◐◐◐◐◐◐◐◐◐◐◐
Turn $2500/Week with NO selling & NO Websites
It’s a brand new website that shows you
5 unique ways to make an income online
WITHOUT internet marketing.
This truly is amazing as lets face it…
Go get yours today at the link below!
◐◐◐◐◐◐◐◐◐◐◐
http://x.co/3mHEk
◐◐◐◐◐◐◐◐◐◐◐
They will lock his butt up too. The IRS does not play with you when you owe them money. Ask Ron Isley, Willie Nelson and Wesley Snipes to name a few. I know the IRS agent has been watching their show and going he can’t pay his taxes but he can live this large. I think I better go over his 1040’s again.