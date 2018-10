Don’t mess with a frenchman’s french fries!

According to reports, a man in France pulled out an ax on a McDonald’s drive thru worker after he served the man cold fries.

The attack happened in Paris, France this past Sunday. The assailant busted through the drive-thru window and attacked the employee before throwing the ax into the restaurant and driving off. No word on what injuries the McDonald’s employee sustained.

The man was later nabbed by police and arrested.