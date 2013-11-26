6 Places Women Should Not Travel Alone

Traveling alone can be a wonderfully freeing and fearless experience! I love wandering alone both domestically and internationally. You get to have new personal experiences, move at your own pace and grow as a person.

While I am all about women taking charge and heading out in search of discovery, I also want to make sure you realize how important it is to do your location research before you fly out. This week, I am highlighting some beautiful destinations that us ladies need to be especially alerted to when traveling. Enjoy responsibly!

Somalia

There are currently no U.S embassies in this country, so if you are an American traveler you will have no assistance to aid you. The United States government currently recommends that you avoid all travel here.

India

In light of recent rapes/ attempted sexual attacks, travel among women to India has dropped 30 percent earlier this year. A type of harassment called “Eve-Teasing” (cat calls and grouping) happens regularly here. If you must go it alone, dress modestly and wear a wedding band (even if you are single.)

Democratic Republic of The Congo

Some travelers to this destination have noted a need to bribe their way into and out of the country. Kidnappings and rapes routinely occur. I would not recommend traveling alone unless you have friends who already live or work there.

