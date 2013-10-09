CLOSE
National News
Home > National News

Fans Harrass Matt Schaub At His Home

Leave a comment

According to reports, the Houston police were contacted by the NFL after fans reportedly  harassed Houston Texans QB Matt Schaub at his home over his less-than-stellar play.

Luckily, Schaub nor any members of his family were injured but pictures were taken of the family and posted on Facebook.

No arrests were made.

NFL

One thought on “Fans Harrass Matt Schaub At His Home

  1. Our Website on said:

    Hi there, I found your blog by way of Google while looking for a similar matter, your site came up, it seems to be good. I’ve bookmarked to my favourites|added to bookmarks.

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close