Terrell Owens Sheds Tears On Sneak Peak Of ‘Iyanla: Fix My Life’

“Iyanla: Fix My Life” returns with new episodes on Saturday, November 2, and NFL superstar Terrell Owens will be the first celebrity to step up and do the work.

On the recently released sneak peek, we see the father of four shedding tears, and uncovering the pain from his childhood and love-hate relationship with fame.

“I know there were times when outside looking in people thought I was at my happiness or at my best but when I went home I was sad,” the football wide receiver said. “I was lonely.”

“You have become a victim of your talent,” Iyanla chimed in. “People never stop to ask you, ‘Terrell Ownes, how you be?’”

Check out a clip from the emotional episode below, and tell us if you plan to tune in.

